It is with great sadness we announce that Mr. Joso Findrik passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1935 in Zavalje, Croatia to parents Jandria and Ana Findrik.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years Maria and his three daughters Ana Findrik, Agnes (Clint) Schindel and Valerie (Tal) Goodkey, his grandchildren Thomas (Lisa), Erica, James (Mao), Devan, Jordan and Logan and great-grandchild Keena.



Joso was a loving husband and father and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild Keena. He was a hard worker and loved farming. He took pleasure in experimenting with grafting trees and spending time in his yard and garden.



Prayers will be recited on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Sacred Heart Cathedral. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Cathedral on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.



Should friends desire, donations to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9 or the RIH Foundation, 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T1 would be appreciated in memory of Joso.



The family wishes to thank the staff of the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home and Interior Health (especially Laurie) for all their compassionate care of our family.



