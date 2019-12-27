Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Eloise Shaner. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Joy Eloise Shaner passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Kamloops Seniors Village at the age of 89 years following a brief illness.



She was predeceased by her husband Allan Shaner in 2006, her loving parents Robert and Elsie (née Adams) Heaton and her only brother Ray Heaton in 2010.



She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Joy was born at the Grace Hospital in Vancouver, December 7, 1930. The Heaton house in Vancouver was known as a site of many fun parties especially during the Christmas season. One of her greatest joys in her young life was the summer outings at a family cabin at Langley, BC playing with her cousin, Bev Bates (Adams). Following graduation at Britannia High School, she went to work for BC Tel working her way up to supervisor. It was with BC Tel that she met the love of her life Al Shaner. The couple moved to Kamloops in 1972 continuing their career there and had a wonderful life together. They lived in the Dallas neighbourhood and had many wonderful neighbours especially the McKenzie's who lived next door. Joy loved to accompany her husband golfing at the Kamloops Golf and Country Club and had a keen eye in seeing where his golf ball would land on errant tee shots. While she did not drive herself, she was a frequent user of the #17 Dallas bus as well as many taxis where she was known to be a generous tipper. She loved the neighbourhood in Dallas and was a frequent visitor to her favourite pub, Tumbleweeds. The staff there knew her by name. She still managed to celebrate her 89th birthday at Tumbleweeds just days before her passing enjoying her favourites – lasagna and a glass of draft beer.



A private family graveside interment was held on Tuesday, December 16, 2019.



Expressions of sympathy to the family can be directed through Schoening Funeral Services of Kamloops at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com. Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 27, 2019

