Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Alexander. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly loved mother Joyce Alexander on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Joyce ("Joy") passed away just as the sun was rising over the Kamloops, BC hillside and the birds were starting to sing. She was surrounded by her loving children who will miss her dearly.



Joy will be best remembered for her great love of family and her love of all creatures great and small. Her grandchildren spent endless summer hours playing in Nanny's pool, enjoying her delicious baking and joining her for daily dog walks. Joy had a dog by her side all her life, providing her with much love, laughter and companionship. The spiders, squirrels and crows have also lost a dear friend.



Joyce was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This is also where she learned to love a good prairie wind; a love that remained all her life. She trained to be a Registered Nurse at the St. Boniface Hospital and worked several years there before meeting the love of her life Bill Alexander on a blind date. They married in August 1961 and remained happily together for 37 years. Their married life took Joy from Winnipeg to Vancouver, Mississauga, Minneapolis, New Liskeard and Burlington. When Joy was widowed at age 60 she moved to Kamloops, where she and Bill had planned to retire and resided there for the last 20 years. Joy always kept in contact with her family and small, close circle of friends, no matter how near or far they lived apart.



Joyce is predeceased by her husband Charles William ("Bill") Alexander and survived by her three children Duncan (Rosanna) Alexander, Nancy (Russell)Barnes and Donna (Rob) Brooks, her eight grandchildren Elizabeth, Alex, Madeline, Cameron, Laura, Katie, Ryan and Becky, sister Donna (Gordon) Graham and brother Dan (Edna) Barlow.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Kamloops, BC. Please R.S.V.P Nancy Barnes (



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Terry Fox Foundation (



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly loved mother Joyce Alexander on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Joyce ("Joy") passed away just as the sun was rising over the Kamloops, BC hillside and the birds were starting to sing. She was surrounded by her loving children who will miss her dearly.Joy will be best remembered for her great love of family and her love of all creatures great and small. Her grandchildren spent endless summer hours playing in Nanny's pool, enjoying her delicious baking and joining her for daily dog walks. Joy had a dog by her side all her life, providing her with much love, laughter and companionship. The spiders, squirrels and crows have also lost a dear friend.Joyce was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This is also where she learned to love a good prairie wind; a love that remained all her life. She trained to be a Registered Nurse at the St. Boniface Hospital and worked several years there before meeting the love of her life Bill Alexander on a blind date. They married in August 1961 and remained happily together for 37 years. Their married life took Joy from Winnipeg to Vancouver, Mississauga, Minneapolis, New Liskeard and Burlington. When Joy was widowed at age 60 she moved to Kamloops, where she and Bill had planned to retire and resided there for the last 20 years. Joy always kept in contact with her family and small, close circle of friends, no matter how near or far they lived apart.Joyce is predeceased by her husband Charles William ("Bill") Alexander and survived by her three children Duncan (Rosanna) Alexander, Nancy (Russell)Barnes and Donna (Rob) Brooks, her eight grandchildren Elizabeth, Alex, Madeline, Cameron, Laura, Katie, Ryan and Becky, sister Donna (Gordon) Graham and brother Dan (Edna) Barlow.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Kamloops, BC. Please R.S.V.P Nancy Barnes ( [email protected] ), with details to follow.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Terry Fox Foundation ( www.terryfox.org ).Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close