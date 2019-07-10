Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Carlson. View Sign Obituary

November 3, 1930 – March 19, 2019



With great sadness we announce the passing of Joyce Carlson on

March 19, 2019 at the Pine Grove Care Centre in Kamloops. Joyce was in her 88th year and was born in 1930 at New Sarepta, Alberta.



She is predeceased by her husband Chester and daughter Janet.



Joyce loved good food and socializing, enjoyed going to movies and bingo with friends. She was particularly fond of the years spent in Likely, BC where she and Chester retired. They spent their time fishing, gardening, snowmobiling and lots of time with family and friends. She had a wonderful welcoming smile and loved to feed anybody that came to her door.



She is survived by her loving children Marian, Edward, Denise (Richard) and Valarie. She also has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who all brought great joy to her later years.



