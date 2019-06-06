Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Louise Coles. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

July 7, 1931- May 19, 2019



Joyce Coles of Penticton, BC passed away peacefully at Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital surrounded by family at the age of 87.



She was born on July 7, 1931 in Cardale, Manitoba, Joyce was the fourth of six children. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.



Joyce leaves behind her three children Bernadette Kopp, Brenda Wilson (Michelle McMaster), Rod Kopp (Tama Menges), four grandchildren Wyatt, Brock, Caleb and Jayden. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her husband Frank.



Memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.



A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends – date to be announced.



Thanking all staff at Penticton and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for their amazing care and all the staff at Ridgeview Lodge who provided mom with kindness, laughter, dignity and welcomed her with open arms.



"There are three things I will endure. Faith, Hope and Love- and the greatest of these is Love"

Cor. 1 Vs 13:13



Online condolences may be expressed at

