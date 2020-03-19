Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lovelle (Landauer) de Vooght. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce Joyce Lovelle de Vooght (née Landauer), age 77, of Kamloops, BC, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2020, with her husband and youngest daughter by her side. Born July 28, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, she was the daughter of Leo Landauer and Irene Bonin.



Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Michael de Vooght; her three children Michelle Harrison (Carl), Stephen de Vooght and Madeleine de Vooght (Keith Capostinsky); six grandchildren Raymond Harrison (Heather), Keith Harrison (Natalia), Grant Harrison (Janel), Diane Fletcher (Roger), Victoria Nolette and Emma de Vooght, five-great-grandchildren Jase Harrison, Hadley Harrison, Kennedy Harrison, Lia Harrison and Brody Fletcher, two siblings Irene Landauer and Fred Bonin and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Joyce moved to Canada at age 4 and lived for most of her childhood in Maillardville, BC, now a part of Coquitlam. After their marriage, Mike and Joyce moved to Vavenby where they raised their three children. She was always first and foremost a mother, but also worked as a payroll clerk for the local mill, Clearwater Timber Products. Joyce loved music and dancing and would often play piano at the local community hall dances.



After her children were grown, and she re-evaluated her own life, she decided to pursue a more holistic approach to life and left Vavenby for Massage Therapy School in Vancouver. After two years of study and a further third for experience, Joyce returned to Kamloops where she worked as an RMT until her retirement. After retirement, never wanting to sit still, Mike and Joyce learned to sail which they did every spare moment that was available. They included all of their family in their adventures by taking everyone sailing whenever they could. As they grew older, Mike and Joyce changed their focus to travel to see relatives and friends, culminating in a family wedding far away in Colombia. In the final years and months of her life, she was constantly surrounded by these very same family and friends as she passed peaceful and content.



Mike and Joyce wish to have a memorial together, so there will be no service at this time. If you wish to remember Joyce, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, or your favourite charity.

