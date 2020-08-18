Joyce passed away in Calgary, Alberta at the age of 87 and will be remembered by her three children Andrew, Tracy and Scott as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Arthur who left us in 1999.



Joyce and Arthur moved to Canada from England in 1957 and settled in Kamloops in 1962. She remembered good times curling, golfing and spending time with friends at local lakes including their Shuswap property. The two will be together once again when Joyce's ashes are spread at the Shuswap.



Mom's working life included being a housemother at the Royal Inland Hospital and working as a homemaker caring for others in their home. For many years she worked at Overlander Extended Care and Thrupp Manor. Her strength and independence showed as she lived alone for twenty-one years after the loss of her husband. She moved to Calgary a few years ago to be closer to family and maintained that independence to the end.



Mom had a very English sense of humour and loved good news/bad news jokes. The bad news is she is no longer with us, the good news is she is no longer old. It's a sad time but as we share photographs and memories we know that she would want us to keep buggering on.



Condolences can be sent to 170 Cranarch Close S.E. Calgary, AB T3M 0T9.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the British Columbia Lung Association 1-800-665-5864.

