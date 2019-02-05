Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kamloops, BC/ Louisbourg, NS



On Tuesday, January 15, 2019 Judy left us without saying goodbye to all those that knew her and loved her. Judy was born in Halifax, NS and moved to Louisbourg at the age of 2. Judy was a graduate of the Cape Breton Business College.



In 1973, Judy married the love of her life Mel and moved west to Manitoba eventually arriving in BC in 1979. Judy and Mel enjoyed the next 12 years working in the high artic. It was a unique and memorable time for the couple. Mel enjoyed a challenging career working in remote locations while Judy continued her career with CIBC and then TRU. Judy was a hardworking, dedicated employee and friend no matter the job or the challenge. Even though Judy was miles away from Mel and her family, she stayed in constant contact with her family and friends, visiting and calling whenever she could.



Judy never had children, her nieces Michelle and Amy, nephews Matthew and Adam, their children and godson John were also the loves of her life, showing of pictures and bragging all the time.



Judy is survived by her husband Melvin, sister Nora (Wayne), brother Stewart (Bonnie), mother and father-in-law Greta and Everett Beaver, many cousins, nieces, nephews and her best friends Jean Dunbar and Sylvia Gandy.

Judy is predeceased by her mom and dad, Jenny (Riggs) and Stephen Whynott, grandparents William and Nora Riggs / Stewart and Mary Whynott.



Judy

In our hearts your memory lingers

Always tender, fond and true

There's not a day dear Judy

We won't think of you.



As per Judy's wishes, Judy was cremated and there will be no funeral service. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to all Judy's friends at Earls – Judy's favourite restaurant.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kamloops SPCA in memory of Judy Beaver.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

