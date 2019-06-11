Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith (née Grant) Hammond. View Sign Obituary

September 27, 1932 - May 23, 2019



Jude rode off into the sunset on May 23, 2019.



Judy was born in Spruce Home, Saskatchewan spending the majority of her life in the Kamloops area. She married Don Hammond in 1956 and they had three children. While raising their family, they purchased, developed and sold several properties. Judy had a strong work ethic. "You can't quit until the job is done". Her determination and dedication paid off at the age of 52 , they were able to purchase their dream property in Sullivan Valley. Being raw land, they had a massive undertaking ahead of them. Don had serious health issues therefore Judy had to work twice as hard to fulfill their every wish.



She was happiest riding her horse with her dog or chasing cattle on the open range. She was always welcoming, good natured, strong willed, voice of reason, therapist, referee, our rock.



Her love for all animals was only surpassed by the love of her family.



Thankfully, she enjoyed the ranch for 34 years, right up until she left us.



Judy's memory will live on through her daughters Jodie (Ian) and Shelley, five granchildren, one great-granchild, sister Lou Calder and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her parents Frank and Sarah Grant, her son Rand in 1988. 1998 brought more tragedy when she lost her husband Don and her brother Bob.



She remained positive. When leaving, she simply said "Cheer-i-o".



She will be forever missed and loved.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Published in Kamloops This Week on June 11, 2019

