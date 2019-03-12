Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann Wormsbecher. View Sign

1953 – 2019



We regret to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend Judy, on February 18, 2019.



A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held in the Oasis Church, 1205 Rogers Way, Kamloops on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm.



The family would like to thank the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home and the Oncology Department at Royal Inland Hospital for their compassionate care and the Oasis Church for all that they have done to make this journey easier.



She loved our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



Should friends desire, donations to the would be appreciated in Judy's memory.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

