July 16, 1928 - February 2, 2019



July 16, 1928 - February 2, 2019

The family of Jules Bloom is sad to announce his passing on February 2, 2019 at the age of 90. Jules was born July 16, 1928 in Hanna, Alberta and moved to Kamloops with his parents when he was 9. He met and married Georgina, enjoyed raising his family, hunted and fished in the area, and eventually bought Peter Hope Fishing Resort in 1970. He moved to Burnaby in the mid 1980s where he met his second wife Marion. Not only did Jules and Marion enjoy their motorcycle trips, they also thoroughly loved sailing their boat up and down the coast of B.C. They later retired and moved to Port Alberni, and two years ago moved to Campbell River. Jules is survived by his wife Marion, his children Jeff, Julia, Kerry, Megan and Alicia, his brother Jack, step-children Sally, Jennifer, Jerry and many grand and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held late spring.

