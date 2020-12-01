We dolefully share the news of Julia's passing.
The Jones sisterhood has a quiet void where our brilliant, sassy little Joolz slotted in. Her Mama, sisters, large flock of nieces, nephews and friends, and especially her children Jared and Jade and their precious families, will miss her immensely.
Since birth Julia was stubborn, independent, and a strong-minded girl who followed her chosen path. A voracious reader since childhood, she absorbed so much knowledge which was shared as required. She loved her baby bird, her cat, but her greatest love was an undisturbed nap.
Julia had an eye for treasures and found the most unique gifts to share. Be it arrowheads on the riverbank or butterflies at the dollar store, Julia could always find the beauty. She loved her family, her friends, good music, good meals, photography, and words. Julia could articulate and enunciate like no other.
Julia was the most beautiful daughter, smartest sister, coolest Mom, the most forgiving mummy-auntie, and a truly devoted friend.
We are grateful for the time we shared.
Rest in Peace our Julia.
Love you Forever Baboo.
May there be monkeys in Heaven.
And Please - Don't call her Julie
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com