1/1
Julia Margaret Jones
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We dolefully share the news of Julia's passing.

The Jones sisterhood has a quiet void where our brilliant, sassy little Joolz slotted in. Her Mama, sisters, large flock of nieces, nephews and friends, and especially her children Jared and Jade and their precious families, will miss her immensely.

Since birth Julia was stubborn, independent, and a strong-minded girl who followed her chosen path. A voracious reader since childhood, she absorbed so much knowledge which was shared as required. She loved her baby bird, her cat, but her greatest love was an undisturbed nap.

Julia had an eye for treasures and found the most unique gifts to share. Be it arrowheads on the riverbank or butterflies at the dollar store, Julia could always find the beauty. She loved her family, her friends, good music, good meals, photography, and words. Julia could articulate and enunciate like no other.

Julia was the most beautiful daughter, smartest sister, coolest Mom, the most forgiving mummy-auntie, and a truly devoted friend.

We are grateful for the time we shared.
Rest in Peace our Julia.
Love you Forever Baboo.
May there be monkeys in Heaven.
And Please - Don't call her Julie

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved