In Loving Memory of Julia Mary Appley-Mitra



(Written by Julia)



Born May 11, 1938 at 11:40 pm at South Anston, England. The only daughter of Ivy (née Revitt) and Harrison Rich Appley. Julia had two brothers, Michael Revitt (Maureen) and Richard James (Barbara).



After attending college in Rotherham, Julia trained as a paediatric nurse at Sheffield Sick Children's Hospital, R.S.C.N. in 1959. Following her marriage to Diptendra N. Mitra in 1961 the family immigrated to Canada in 1964, first to Montreal, later to Prince George and finally to Kamloops in 1969.



Julia leaves three sons, Devendra Robert, Nicholas Kumar, Christopher Chandra and his wife Alisa, two grandchildren, Casie Leigh (Adam) Hunt and Keenan Noel. Her family were the centre of her universe, a constant joy, source of amusement, delight and immense pride.



Julia has now moved on, to a plain of pure love, enlightenment and joy, where she expects that some of life's mysteries will be solved - things like quicksand, spelling and punctuation.



Julia would have liked to have been a ballet dancer; music was essential to her. She derived joy from so many sources: sailing, the sound of wind cracking the sails, thunderstorms, the ocean, wild crashing waves, walking in the rain, smells of Fall, white water rafting, babies, flowers, cheesecake, fast cars, windy days, the smell of newly mown hay, gliding, the clanking of china cups on sunny afternoons, the feel of freshly ironed sheets. Most of all, her lovely boys, her daughter-in-law Alisa, her grandchildren Casie Leigh and Keenan Noel as well as her many treasured friends; Michael, Bob, Gwen, Elizabeth, Joan, Willie, JoEllen, Maureen, Sheila, Jacquie, Arlene, Judy, Jean.



Julia felt that life is a game, which must be played. She hated to see things caged and had a defined sense of justice and equality.



Julia felt a huge commitment to the cultural arts in Kamloops, that everyone should have access to participating and enjoyment. Her initial involvement was with the Thompson Valley Potter's Guild where she was a founding member, the Community Arts Council which offered an opportunity for exploration into many aspects of creative arts development in Kamloops such as, Art in The Park, the Kamloops Art Gallery, Children's Festivals; Regional Arts Events through the Okanagan Mainline Regional Arts Councils. Many summer programs involving youth and emerging artists who performed around town during the summer months. She was the first person to open a permanent office for the Arts Council. Julia worked with Western Canada Theatre – in many capacities - which she enjoyed despite the fact that she was usually exhausted. She made many lasting friendships through WCTC. Following the death of a dear friend who passed from AIDS, Julia was one of three people who formed the AIDS Society of Kamloops.



Later on, Julia worked as Manager of the Cottonwood Community Centre. A job where she was surrounded by young people, babies and children. Most days she loved the job, especially when there was a building project underway. She was one of the rare people who enjoyed writing grant applications ("creative writing" she called it).



After retirement Julia found a spot in the sun where she could sit and read and also get a bit of a tan. She very much enjoyed gardening (usually flowers) cooking, baking and making jam and Lemon Curd for her family and friends.



Julia asked that should anyone wish, donations may be made to either: Kamloops Community Arts Council, The Julia M. Appley-Mitra Youth Scholarship Fund, or any local Arts organization, or the Kamloops Hospice Association.



