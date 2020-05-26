Juliette "Julie" Loranger
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juliette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved family matriarch. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by son Larry, daughter-in-law Wendy, grand-daughters Ella and Maya, as well as many friends worldwide.

Julie was predeceased by her parents Elize and Jean-Baptiste Groulx (1980s) and her husbands Roland (1966) and his brother Leo (2017). Born in North Plantagenet, Ontario, Julie was raised on a dairy farm in the Ottawa Valley where after graduation from Ottawa U, she began a 48 year teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse across from the farm. She taught elementary, secondary and special education classes, but her favourite assignment was kindergarten at Diamond Vale School in Merritt, BC. She loved all her students and took great interest in every detail of their lives.

Julie had many "crosses" to bear throughout her life of 91 years. In 1953, Roland had a tragic car accident and was permanently paralyzed when Larry was 10 months old. Julie was pregnant with Murray who was born premature and lived only 21 days. Roland passed in 1966 at 38 years of age. In 1967, Julie married Roland's brother Leo and they moved to Calgary with Larry in tow. In 1968, they all arrived in Kamloops.

Although now living far from extended family and lifetime friends, life for Julie was becoming easier. She and Leo were married 50 years. During that time they travelled extensively in Canada and the USA in their Vanguard motorhome. Two granddaughters were born and living was exciting. Then, Leo developed dementia and could no longer drive the motorhome from Kamloops to their home park in Winfield. Julie cared for him at home for seven years before he became a resident of Pine Grove Care Centre in Kamloops in 2010. Julie continued to assist in his care by spending full days feeding him lunch and dinner before she went home late every evening. She did this at great risk to herself as she had serious mobility challenges, blindness, osteoporosis and COPD.

She was a beacon of love, compassion and generosity. She cherished her granddaughters Ella and Maya and was a big part of their lives. Julie was a devout Catholic and truly practiced her faith in a God-centered life.

Prayers will be recited on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Reverend Father Derrick Cameron and The Reverend Father Peter Nguyen will celebrate the Funeral Mass at the Cathedral on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30 am with pandemic social restrictions. Interment will take place in the family plot in Curran, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Kamloops Food Bank.

Condolences may be expressed at:
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved