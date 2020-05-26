It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved family matriarch. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by son Larry, daughter-in-law Wendy, grand-daughters Ella and Maya, as well as many friends worldwide.Julie was predeceased by her parents Elize and Jean-Baptiste Groulx (1980s) and her husbands Roland (1966) and his brother Leo (2017). Born in North Plantagenet, Ontario, Julie was raised on a dairy farm in the Ottawa Valley where after graduation from Ottawa U, she began a 48 year teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse across from the farm. She taught elementary, secondary and special education classes, but her favourite assignment was kindergarten at Diamond Vale School in Merritt, BC. She loved all her students and took great interest in every detail of their lives.Julie had many "crosses" to bear throughout her life of 91 years. In 1953, Roland had a tragic car accident and was permanently paralyzed when Larry was 10 months old. Julie was pregnant with Murray who was born premature and lived only 21 days. Roland passed in 1966 at 38 years of age. In 1967, Julie married Roland's brother Leo and they moved to Calgary with Larry in tow. In 1968, they all arrived in Kamloops.Although now living far from extended family and lifetime friends, life for Julie was becoming easier. She and Leo were married 50 years. During that time they travelled extensively in Canada and the USA in their Vanguard motorhome. Two granddaughters were born and living was exciting. Then, Leo developed dementia and could no longer drive the motorhome from Kamloops to their home park in Winfield. Julie cared for him at home for seven years before he became a resident of Pine Grove Care Centre in Kamloops in 2010. Julie continued to assist in his care by spending full days feeding him lunch and dinner before she went home late every evening. She did this at great risk to herself as she had serious mobility challenges, blindness, osteoporosis and COPD.She was a beacon of love, compassion and generosity. She cherished her granddaughters Ella and Maya and was a big part of their lives. Julie was a devout Catholic and truly practiced her faith in a God-centered life.Prayers will be recited on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Reverend Father Derrick Cameron and The Reverend Father Peter Nguyen will celebrate the Funeral Mass at the Cathedral on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30 am with pandemic social restrictions. Interment will take place in the family plot in Curran, Ontario.In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Kamloops Food Bank.Condolences may be expressed at: