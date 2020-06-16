It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, June Burrows.
June was born in Vancouver and moved to the Salmon Arm area in her early teens. She met our father, John Mikalishen and was married in 1949. They had seven children together, but then tragedy struck, and John died at work 3 weeks after our youngest brother was born in 1960. Mom was left with seven children, ages 10 and under and she raised us on her own for 5 years with the help of family and friends before meeting and marrying Norm Burrows in 1965. We moved to Savona where mom spent the last 55 years. Norm died in 1987 and mom was left on her own once again. Tragedy struck again in 2012 when Edward, June's second oldest child died at the age of 61.
June loved to travel but she loved her family more than anything and her home was always filled with family. She loved seeing all her children Peter (Susie), Ed (deceased) (Diane), Brian (Darlene), David (Sandy), Carol (Mel), Kathy (Jim, deceased), Roger (Lynette), her twenty grandchildren (plus their spouses) and her fifteen great-grandchildren. June is also survived by her brother Ernest Colter and her brother-in-law Michael Mikalishen.
Mom loved the view from her living room and the hummingbirds that fed at her feeders. June was able to stay in her home until the end which was her desire with her family by her side. Mom's faith in God helped her especially during her final days.
Thank you to all those who helped with her care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Canada.
Service to be determined.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.