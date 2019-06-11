Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Fern Monsos. View Sign Obituary

June 3, 1925 – May 13, 2019



June slipped away quietly on May 13, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold (Moon) Monsos (1980) and her eldest son Rick (2003). June is survived by her children Penny Holt, Keith Monsos (Claire), Lynette Monsos, her grandchildren Andrea Holt (Jeff), Amanda Holt and Becky Holt (Martin), Kimberly (Jake) Vansickle, Jenna Monsos, Christopher and Shelden Ladoski, and her great-grandchildren Cooper Perry, Gavin, Ray and Jessie Vansickle, Paisley and Addison Kalack. She is also survived by her three sisters Mary Dickie, Gloria McClaren and Virginia Ambler.



June was raised on Maiden Creek Ranch with her eight sisters and one brother. June worked hard on the ranch doing both indoor and outdoor chores. She attended the one-room school that was down the road from her house. She loved riding horses, singing and playing her guitar. She married Arnold (Moon) Monsos in 1952 and they lived in Clinton where she worked and raised her children. After retirement, June golfed, curled, cross-country skied and enjoyed walking.



In 2014, June moved to Kamloops and into Chartwell Kamloops Retirement Residence where she spent her final years. She enjoyed the social interaction and entertainment offered and especially enjoyed the dances.



Special thanks to the caring staff of Chartwell Kamloops and the medical staff at Royal Inland Hospital.



A Memorial Service will be held in Clinton, BC on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Community Hall.



