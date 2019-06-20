Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Lehman. View Sign Obituary

June Lehman has been called home to Heaven. June passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. June was born on June 19, 1946 in Tweedsmuir, Saskatchewan. Her parents were Ethel and Harry DeWalt. June is predeceased by her husband Adolf, sons Benito and Timothy (Crystal). She is survived and fondly remembered by her daughter Dena (Barclay) and son Bruce. She leaves a legacy of amazing grandchildren Gabrielle, Kaia, Ivy, Julia, Josephine, Noelle, Connor and Killian. June grew up in a large family and greatly appreciated her many siblings. She is survived by her sisters Frances, Isla, Ella (Raymond) and Sharon (Jim) and sisters-in-law Louise and Verena. June is predeceased by sisters Dorothy, Rilda, Ethel and brothers Sonny, Wilson, Mickey, Clinton and Kenneth.



June was a funny, kind, loving woman who dedicated her life to her family and her friends. She lived a life of courage, joy and nurturing. June loved visiting, coffee, cookies, baking and volunteering. She always had a place at her table for all of her family and friends.



In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no service. A private family service was held to release her ashes, thank you for your thoughts and/or prayers at this time. In lieu of flowers, spend time with your loved ones. June appreciated everyone who was able to visit or call her while residing in her rest home. Time was cherished by Mom, and those who knew her were blessed by her care and friendship.



June is loved, she will be missed and remembered.



There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of a sun, for the Lord God will give them light. And they will reign for ever and ever. Rev 22:5



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca June Lehman has been called home to Heaven. June passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. June was born on June 19, 1946 in Tweedsmuir, Saskatchewan. Her parents were Ethel and Harry DeWalt. June is predeceased by her husband Adolf, sons Benito and Timothy (Crystal). She is survived and fondly remembered by her daughter Dena (Barclay) and son Bruce. She leaves a legacy of amazing grandchildren Gabrielle, Kaia, Ivy, Julia, Josephine, Noelle, Connor and Killian. June grew up in a large family and greatly appreciated her many siblings. She is survived by her sisters Frances, Isla, Ella (Raymond) and Sharon (Jim) and sisters-in-law Louise and Verena. June is predeceased by sisters Dorothy, Rilda, Ethel and brothers Sonny, Wilson, Mickey, Clinton and Kenneth.June was a funny, kind, loving woman who dedicated her life to her family and her friends. She lived a life of courage, joy and nurturing. June loved visiting, coffee, cookies, baking and volunteering. She always had a place at her table for all of her family and friends.In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no service. A private family service was held to release her ashes, thank you for your thoughts and/or prayers at this time. In lieu of flowers, spend time with your loved ones. June appreciated everyone who was able to visit or call her while residing in her rest home. Time was cherished by Mom, and those who knew her were blessed by her care and friendship.June is loved, she will be missed and remembered.There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of a sun, for the Lord God will give them light. And they will reign for ever and ever. Rev 22:5Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close