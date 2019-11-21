Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Phyllis (Oram) Gill. View Sign Obituary

With great sadness we announce the passing of June Phyllis Gill (née Oram) on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops, BC.



June was born in Kamloops on January 3, 1933, she spent most of her life in the city, but also lived in Nakusp, Merritt, Surrey and North Vancouver.



She was predeceased by her loving parents Ivy May Lumsden Oram and her father Leslie Frank Oram, her sons Leslie William Gill and Robert Gordon Gill and her sister Darrel Ardis Barker.



She leaves behind her brother Raymond Douglas Oram (Ingrid) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and at least one great-great.



June first worked as a hairdresser, but spent most of her working life as a housekeeper at Royal Inland Hospital.



She was known for her radiant smile and loving, giving nature.



