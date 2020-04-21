Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Diane (Cantin) Thomson. View Sign Obituary

The family of Karen Diane Thomson (née Cantin) are saddened to announce her passing over Easter weekend.



Karen was a loving soul who brightened the lives of those around her. She was born October 1947 in Kenora, Ontario. She then moved to and had her childhood in the Red Lake area of Ontario. She moved to Sarnia, Ontario to live with her brother Paul, at the age of 15. There she completed her high school and nursing education.



Starting her nursing career in 1967 in Vancouver, she then moved to Kamloops in 1973 to work at Royal Inland Hospital, where she worked until 2006. This time allowed her to become a valuable member of the community and she is known to many through her connections at the hospital.



Karen is survived and dearly missed by her son Brock, daughter-in-law Tiffany, two grandchildren Thorin and Crispin, siblings Paul and Lynn, nieces Tammy, Shelly, Trina and nephew Chris. Her friend and partner Wayne, and his grandchildren Molly, Mathew and Kaiden also survive her.



She is predeceased by her husband Richard and niece Joanne.



Karen lived life to the fullest, she loved to travel the world and was always excited for her next great adventure. Her sense of humour paired with a deeply caring nature meant that she was able to help and connect with all those who's lives she touched. She was a dedicated mother and the most special and patient grandmother. She loved and laughed and celebrated all her time with her family and friends.



We will always carry your memory in our hearts.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the RIH Foundation, Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops.

The family of Karen Diane Thomson (née Cantin) are saddened to announce her passing over Easter weekend.Karen was a loving soul who brightened the lives of those around her. She was born October 1947 in Kenora, Ontario. She then moved to and had her childhood in the Red Lake area of Ontario. She moved to Sarnia, Ontario to live with her brother Paul, at the age of 15. There she completed her high school and nursing education.Starting her nursing career in 1967 in Vancouver, she then moved to Kamloops in 1973 to work at Royal Inland Hospital, where she worked until 2006. This time allowed her to become a valuable member of the community and she is known to many through her connections at the hospital.Karen is survived and dearly missed by her son Brock, daughter-in-law Tiffany, two grandchildren Thorin and Crispin, siblings Paul and Lynn, nieces Tammy, Shelly, Trina and nephew Chris. Her friend and partner Wayne, and his grandchildren Molly, Mathew and Kaiden also survive her.She is predeceased by her husband Richard and niece Joanne.Karen lived life to the fullest, she loved to travel the world and was always excited for her next great adventure. Her sense of humour paired with a deeply caring nature meant that she was able to help and connect with all those who's lives she touched. She was a dedicated mother and the most special and patient grandmother. She loved and laughed and celebrated all her time with her family and friends.We will always carry your memory in our hearts.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the RIH Foundation, Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops. Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close