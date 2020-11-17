It is with great sadness that we write about the passing of Karen Lee Bernadette Theresa O'Leary (née Taylor), our Mother. She died on the first of November, in her 80th year.



Karen left behind her four children, Steven (Marcia), Dawn (Teresa), Samantha (John), Anthony (Kyla), granddaughter Aurora, brother Tom, sister-in-law Kate, "sister" Betty (Woody), and many nieces, nephews and all their loved ones. She also left behind countless cherished friends.



Although born and raised in Ontario, British Columbia would become the land that she loved and would call home. From Vancouver to Madeira Park, Parksville to Kamloops, she never entertained living anywhere other than in BC.



Karen's children were her driving force, pride, and joy. Through her examples of caring, loving, hard work, and independence she gave her children all the tools they would need to lead their own, unique lives. Her other great source of pride and joy were her big brothers Tom and Don. These two men made their little sister laugh, they looked out for her, and they always loved her for being her. For that, they always held a special spot in her heart.



While Karen always had two big brothers, it was not until her early twenties that she would meet her "sister" Betty Adamson. Like peas and carrots these two women would forever be united by a special bond.



Karen's husband, love, friend, and confidant, Cy O'Leary, passed before she did, and this was a blow from which she never fully recovered. After Cy's passing, she moved from Vancouver Island to spend her last years with her daughters Samantha and Dawn in the Kelowna and Kamloops area.



A dear friend of hers described her as a force of nature, but even nature's greatest forces have a finale. Karen's finale was a long and drawn out affair but, true to her nature she never complained and fought to the very end. With her children's and family's blessings, their thanks for every selfless act and lesson taught, their unyielding love, and her daughters at her side Karen left her body behind and set her spirit free to wander wherever she so wishes.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you raise a glass of your favourite tipple, say her name three times, and wish her well wherever her path may take her.

