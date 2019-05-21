Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen McLaren. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Karen passed away on May 16, 2019 in Kamloops.



Karen was a gentle positive person who helped her friends and contributed to her community. She cared for nature and animals. Karen was a longtime member of the Kamloops Naturalists Club and established a blue bird house route to help blue bird recovery in the interior. She had a succession of well-loved dogs, starting with a German Shepherd as a child had evolving to a series of miniature and standard poodles. She instructed dog obedience and participated in dog sports such as fly ball. She travelled extensively with her parents and friends. Some travel fulfilled her interest in nature, such as the Galapagos Islands.



Karen was predeceased by her parents Art and Muriel McLaren and survived by her brother Charlie McLaren of Whitehorse, Yukon.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the nature conservation group or a project of your choice. Remember Karen as who she was, not as Alzheimer's made of her.



A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Schoening Funeral Service Chapel in Kamloops.



Condolences may be made to

