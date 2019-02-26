Khun Khun
|
1969 - 2019
With heavy hearts we are announcing the sudden passing of Karmjit Singh Khun Khun.
He was a loving and charismatic husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who dedicated his life to the happiness of others. He never failed to grab the attention of a room and make everyone around him smile. He radiated light and positivity.
Born and raised in Kamloops, he served the community by working 24 years at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. He enjoyed the company of his best friend and wife and three beautiful daughters. He was an avid member of the fitness community, participating in body building and local strongman competitions.
The Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Summit Baptist Church, 1975 Summit Drive, Kamloops.
In lieu of flowers we ask people to donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as this was something he was passionate about.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019