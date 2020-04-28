Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karter Kaur "Bibi Ji" Padda. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Bibi Ji was born on December 20, 1927 in Sherpur Dhona, Dist. Kapurthala, Punjab, India.



She was predeceased by her mother Bhag Kaur, and father Narain Singh. Bibi Ji had six sisters and two brothers and lived the longest out of her siblings.



Bibi Ji got married to late Sardar Tara Singh Padda in 1949. They have five children: Surindar Kaur Sidhu (Jarnail), Mohinder Kaur Randhawa (Kartar), late Malkit Singh Padda (Jaswinder), Shingara Singh Padda (Manjit), and Nirvair Singh Padda (Charanjit).



Bibi Ji immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1993 and began her journey in Canada with Shingara and Manjit. Bibi Ji then travelled across Canada to live in Surrey, BC in 1994; then soon after moved to Kamloops, BC in 1997. While living in Kamloops, Bibi Ji raised four of her many grandchildren Naginder, Sukhvir, Harminder and Gurneet, as well as great-grandchildren Gagan, Jasmeet and Balkaran. She is survived by her five children, fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.



Bibi Ji was selfless. She was the most caring, humble and hardest working mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her greatest gift was her ability to love everyone and make everyone feel special. She saw great happiness in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and wished them a life filled with success and joy. Bibi Ji taught us to be grateful to God for what we have and to work hard for what we wish to achieve. Above all, she inspired us to stay connected to our culture, accomplish our goals with dignity, and have unwavering faith in ourselves. She found great enjoyment in walking through nature and thought that all living things were meaningful. Bibi Ji believed that equity and helping others was of immeasurable value, and she had a compassionate heart that always put others before herself. For Bibi Ji, family was the most valuable aspect of life and she continuously provided her family with affection and support through good and bad times. Bibi Ji often told us that "money is not true wealth and happiness, rather it is the presence of unity within one's family."



We would like to give a special thank you to the health care staff at Interior Health, who provided Kartar with exceptional and respectful care. Thank you to Bieta, Samantha and Navy and others for their consistent support that was always just a phone call away. Bibi ji appreciated each and every one of you and was thankful for your kind and compassionate care.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be holding a private funeral service and cremation, which have been directed to only be accompanied by immediate family members.





Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home



Condolences may be sent to the family from

Bibi Ji was born on December 20, 1927 in Sherpur Dhona, Dist. Kapurthala, Punjab, India.She was predeceased by her mother Bhag Kaur, and father Narain Singh. Bibi Ji had six sisters and two brothers and lived the longest out of her siblings.Bibi Ji got married to late Sardar Tara Singh Padda in 1949. They have five children: Surindar Kaur Sidhu (Jarnail), Mohinder Kaur Randhawa (Kartar), late Malkit Singh Padda (Jaswinder), Shingara Singh Padda (Manjit), and Nirvair Singh Padda (Charanjit).Bibi Ji immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1993 and began her journey in Canada with Shingara and Manjit. Bibi Ji then travelled across Canada to live in Surrey, BC in 1994; then soon after moved to Kamloops, BC in 1997. While living in Kamloops, Bibi Ji raised four of her many grandchildren Naginder, Sukhvir, Harminder and Gurneet, as well as great-grandchildren Gagan, Jasmeet and Balkaran. She is survived by her five children, fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.Bibi Ji was selfless. She was the most caring, humble and hardest working mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her greatest gift was her ability to love everyone and make everyone feel special. She saw great happiness in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and wished them a life filled with success and joy. Bibi Ji taught us to be grateful to God for what we have and to work hard for what we wish to achieve. Above all, she inspired us to stay connected to our culture, accomplish our goals with dignity, and have unwavering faith in ourselves. She found great enjoyment in walking through nature and thought that all living things were meaningful. Bibi Ji believed that equity and helping others was of immeasurable value, and she had a compassionate heart that always put others before herself. For Bibi Ji, family was the most valuable aspect of life and she continuously provided her family with affection and support through good and bad times. Bibi Ji often told us that "money is not true wealth and happiness, rather it is the presence of unity within one's family."We would like to give a special thank you to the health care staff at Interior Health, who provided Kartar with exceptional and respectful care. Thank you to Bieta, Samantha and Navy and others for their consistent support that was always just a phone call away. Bibi ji appreciated each and every one of you and was thankful for your kind and compassionate care.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be holding a private funeral service and cremation, which have been directed to only be accompanied by immediate family members.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral HomeCondolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close