May 12, 1944 – December 23, 2019



On Monday, December 23, 2019, Kate Solveig Philcox (Falkenholt) passed away at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos. She was predeceased by her parents Ruth and Poul Falkenholt of Oliver. Kate will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her family; brother Kurt (Heather), son Nathan (Kirsten), sons Jason and Ryan, and seven grandchildren.



Born in Denmark, Kate came to Canada with her family in 1949, where they settled in Oliver on a farm south of town. Kate moved away from Oliver as a young woman, but returned each summer to spend time with her family and to work in the orchard. In 1979 after living briefly in Kelowna, Kamloops and Calgary, Kate re-settled in Westsyde, Kamloops where she remained for 36 years. Kate worked in a number of hospitality jobs over the years but will be remembered most proudly for her years spent as a forest firefighter, a career she took up in her early fifties. She would return home from 12-14 hour days in the burning hills, covered in black soot and tired, but with a big smile on her face. For many years Kate was active in the community, enjoying volunteering at curling, skating, hockey and concert events at the Kamloops Coliseum. Kate loved the outdoors and cherished visits with family in the Christian Valley and long walks with friends and their furry companions along the shores of the Thompson River.



The family would like to thank Dr. Calder for his care and the staff at Mariposa Gardens for helping make Kate comfortable and feel special in her final years.



In memory of Kate, donations gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer's Society.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020

