Mom was born in Moose Jaw, SK. She moved to Kelowna as a child. She met and married dad, Frank Jenaway, while working at the Kelowna sawmill. After they married mom stayed home to raise four kids. She had many close friends including Leona, the Dillons, the Treadgolds and many more too numerous to name.



Mom's faith in God was an important part of her life that carried her through to the end. Mom went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on March 23, 2020.



Mom was predeceased by her husband Frank. She is survived by her children Karen (Patrick), Kevin (Lesley), Chris and Aaron (Dodi), her grandchildren David, Jessica (Cody), Alexis, Josie, Olivia, Adam (Sarah), Connor and Ryan, her great-grandchildren Smith, Bear and Maverick, her brother Jim, her sister Marilyn (Herb) and numerous nieces, nephews and family friends.



Special thanks to the caregivers at The Hamlets and the nurses and doctors of RIH 6-North and 4-North. Your care and compassion were appreciated. Pastor Andrew, we can never thank you for all you did.



A celebration of life will be planned the summer of 2020 in Kelowna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the S.P.C.A.



We love and miss you mom,

Karen, Kevin, Chris and Aaron



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca

