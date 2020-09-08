With great sadness that on August 27, 2020 Kathleen (Kay) Prichard passed away at the age of 91.



She was born in Kamloops on December 22, 1928 to Burt and Anna McGill. Kay is predeceased by her loving husband Bernie, son Chris, her parents Burt and Anna and all her brothers and sisters, she was the last one of seven children.



Also left to mourn are her children Gordon (Vally), Brenda (Ron), Chen and Joyce, her grandchildren Angela (Anna), Patricia (Steve) Van de Vosse, Michelle (Brett) Hryniuk, Nicole (Jason) Brooks, her great-grandchildren Seirra, Kaiden, Elijah, Jade, Chanel, Taryn, Alexa, Mia, Karter, Alyson, Cory and her sister-in-law Margart High and many nieces and nephews.



Mom worked at many different jobs throughout her life. The family would like to thank Dr. Mabee and Dr. Malan for the care they gave her through the years also doctors and staff at Pine Grove Care Centre all the care they gave mom while she was there.



Due to COVID we hope to have a celebration of life at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.



You were loved and

We will miss you.



