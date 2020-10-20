I was born September 14th, 1928 in Calcutta, India and lived there for ten years, and attended boarding school in Darjeeling. I lived the WW2 years in Scotland, when my parents returned to Calcutta, India. My father, Lieutenant Commander GS Gellatly of the RN and the RINR died in Bombay in 1942. I arrived in Canada with my mother in 1946 and became a proud Canadian citizen of Scottish descent on January 1st, 1947.I married Dr. WD Turner in 1954, who was, until retirement in 2010, a very dedicated Chiropractor, loving his wonderful healing work. He was my best friend. I thank the Good Lord for giving us 58 years together. We really have had a most interesting and good life. Most fortunate indeed. We enjoyed our travelling to so many countries, including returning to India. Of course, I was always the back seat driver. I could see the speedometer while looking over his shoulder. Our trips in the motorhome were always a delight. Please look after my Sandy for me (if he is still alive). He has been a wonderful dog and a great comfort when Dad left us.I will have shortbread ready, Brian, Heather and Kevin.Glenn Douglas, nine month old son, went home to be with the Lord in 1960.To our children, Dr. Brian D Turner (Diane), Mrs. Heather D Knoedler, Dr. Kevin D Turner (Monique), grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Scott (Stacey), Kerry (Jordan), Rhyanna, Noah and Derrick, and great grandsons Linden and Jaxon, I have loved you all and asked the Good Lord to guide you in your lives ahead. Please do not mourn for me, I have gone home to be with the Good Lord and your Dad. Had a wonderful life and am happy to leave it now.Dad and I belonged to the Kamloops Scottish Country Dancing Group for many years, and I am sure we will be having perfect dancing in my new home in Heaven. Thank you Brian, Heather and Kevin for your wonderful patience with me since Dad went home. Sure to love you all. I certainly would have been lost without you, and to my wonderful daughters-in-law, thank you for all your support. I can't forget my many wonderful friends. Enjoy your lives!I volunteered at the Yale Cariboo Music Festival for many years, and also the Red Cross Blood Clinics. I was a charter member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter UA since 1968 and also a charter member of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic Governor's Club.No Service. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, if any remembrance wanted, please think of The Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, 6100 Leslie Street, Toronto, Ontario M2H 3J1.A thank you to the staff at RIH and Marjorie Willoughby Hospice for all the kindness I received while there.Condolences may be expressed at