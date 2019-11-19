Kathleen May Kodak (née Bryan) passed away on October 13, 2019 at the Royal Inland Hospital leaving her loving daughters Doreen, Darlene and Ellen (Tom), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren all of whom she was very proud. Born on March 15, 1926 in Pitt Meadows, BC to Bernard Bryan (deceased) and May Caroline Splude (deceased). Raised on a dairy farm in Pitt Meadows until her mothers death she went onto nursing at Essondale Hospital.
Kay and Fred (deceased) married in 1945 in Haney, BC. They began their married life in Vancouver, BC later moving to Seton Portage, BC and then Kamloops, BC.
In later years, Kay met many friends and really enjoyed volunteering at the Hospital Auxilary in Kamloops. During her later years, mom was handicapped so she was unable to participate in many events outside her home. She really enjoyed her road trips with her daughter and especially her ice cream (maple walnut). Collecting pigs was her passion. Every where you would look in the house there was a pig grinning at you (well over a 100).
There will be no service as per her request.
We Love You Mom, ...
No We LOve You More
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 19, 2019