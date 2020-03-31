Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Phyllis (Irving) Bucher. View Sign Obituary

Kathleen Phyllis Bucher (née Irving) passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital.



She will be remembered as a loving wife, dedicated mother and an encourager to so many. Always a strong and positive voice in her community, Kathleen connected with people wherever she went. A certified physiotherapist, Kathleen worked in the Kamloops area for over thirty years.



She is survived by her husband Martin Bucher, sister Joan McLeod, three sons Darius, Stephen and Mark, twenty grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends.



She will be missed by all.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



A Facebook page has been set up for condolences and sharing memories of Kathleen.

