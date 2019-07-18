Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Butterfield. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy Butterfield announces her passing on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 66 years in Kamloops, BC after battling early onset Alzheimers disease for almost a decade.



Kathy was predeceased by her parents George and Ellen Bruner. She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 47 years Frank and children Tara (Ryan), Val (Jimmy) and Kenny (Maria). Kathy will be greatly missed by her seven grandchildren Kai, Kole, Kali, Cohen, Keyo, Keeden and Keirson, her brothers Larry (Barb), Ken (Joy), Keith (Rose) and sister-in-law Julie.



Kathy will be fondly remembered for her big laugh and outgoing personality. She was a lifelong lover of reading, curling, baseball and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops, BC was the first care home that Kathy resided at, thanks to the staff there for their great care and attention to Kathy. Thanks to Navy Sahota for her care.



A special thanks to the health care aides, nurses and support staff at Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops, BC for taking such great care of Kathy during her time there. Also, thanks for looking after Frank, Tara, Val and Kenny during their six- day stay at the Lodge during Kathy's final days.



A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Prince Rupert Curling Club.



