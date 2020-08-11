Survived by her children Theresa (Grant), Michael, Wayne (Mindy) and Clint (Kate) and nine grandchildren (Jeremy, Carlin, Bryce, Sabrina, Dylan, Reid, Jackson, Alexa and Nolan). She is also survived by her sister Mary Bretecher, and many nieces and nephews.Predeceased by her husband Lyalle (2001) and infant daughter Heather, she now joins them in heaven.Kay was born the last of nine children to George and Emma Stark in Rorketon, Manitoba on September 16, 1927. She worked on the family farm, finished school, taught in a one-room schoolhouse for a couple of years and then went to Normal school (teacher school) all before the age of 20.Kay was an adventurous type and left Manitoba to teach school in Dawson Creek, BC where she met and married the love of her life, Lyalle Marshall in 1958. It was here that all the children were born. In 1966 they decided to move to Kamloops to raise them. The family spent many happy years with Jack and Joan Arens (Lyalle's sister) allowing their combined 12 children to all grow up together.Kay and Lyalle were part of the founding members for Holy Family Parish Church (1983) where they were both very involved; she in the Catholic Women's League and he with the Knights of Columbus. In the last couple of years, Kay was the greeter at the church and could be found surrounded by children after mass while she gave out balloons. Kay was unable to attend regular mass due to Covid and she deeply missed mass and her church family.The family would like to thank all the staff at Bedford for the care they provided mom over the years; you helped her keep as much of her independence as she could. Thank you to Arlene for being such a good friend to mom. Thank you to Martin, Theresa, Sheila and Chris and all those that mom would call on for a ride to church.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity to help others. Mom would love that.Prayers will be 7:00pm at Holy Family Parish (2797 Sunset Drive) on Friday, August 14, 2020 with Funeral to follow at 10:00 am Saturday, August 15, 2020. Note that due to Covid restrictions on large gatherings, we are limited to the number of people who can attend each service to 50. If you wish to attend prayers, please contact Theresa Fuergutz at 250-717-6872. Covid protocols will be in place for both services.We will be gathering at Valleyview Centennial Park at 11:30 after the funeral on Saturday if you wish to come and visit with the family. We have arranged for a food truck to be there if people wish to have a longer visit and need a meal or drinks. Please bring your own chair. We will still be following social distancing protocols. All are welcome to join us at the park.Condolences may be expressed at: