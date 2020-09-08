1/1
Katlind Alanlee Paquette
1990-2020
It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son Katlind, who was born on November 15, 1990.

He leaves behind his mother Barbara Paquette, father Aaron Paulsen, auntie Judy Lindquist and uncle Steve Paulsen. Also survived by hs common-law wife Kim Willard.

Katlind loved life so much. He loved life to the fullest. His accident was a tragic end to a happy life.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

