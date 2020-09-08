It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son Katlind, who was born on November 15, 1990.
He leaves behind his mother Barbara Paquette, father Aaron Paulsen, auntie Judy Lindquist and uncle Steve Paulsen. Also survived by hs common-law wife Kim Willard.
Katlind loved life so much. He loved life to the fullest. His accident was a tragic end to a happy life.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com