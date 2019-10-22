Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Albert Barry. View Sign Obituary

October 27, 1946 - October 11, 2019



It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved brother, husband and father who has left us far too soon.



Keith has left his wife Shirley of 49 years, sons Shawn (Nicole) and Bob, identical twin brother Kenneth, sisters Judy (Brent), Sheila (Greg), Cheryle (Chris) and younger brother Daniel (Miriam). He will also be sorely missed by his many cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws.



Keith was born in Provost, Alberta, came to BC at 4 years of age and lived the better part of his life in Kamloops with stops as he grew up in Tofino, Nanaimo, Giscome, Yale and Kelowna.



He raised his family in Kamloops and was employed at the Kamloops Pulp Mill for nearly 40 years. He was a proud member of the PPWC Union and was a lifelong Social Democrat.



Keith enjoyed many years at the family summer home on East Barriere Lake, was an avid classic car enthusiast, owner and builder. He was also a pilot and flew all over BC and Western Canada. Keith was fearless in taking on new projects of all types and seeing them through to the end. He was a master gardener, an internet search guru extraordinaire and was very fond his many Brittney Spaniel dogs.



Keith loved his music, polkas, marching bands and was stuck in the 50s, 60s and 70s sounds along with that era of folk musicians. One of his favourite songs ended with "For I know I'll never find another you".



We will miss him forever.



There will be no service and a celebration of Keith's life will held at a later date.



