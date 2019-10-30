Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith C. Hanson. View Sign Obituary

In loving memory of Keith Hanson who lost his battle with cancer on Friday, October 25, 2019.



He is survived by his wife Robin, his daughters Jamie and Sherry, two sisters, six brothers and many nieces and nephews.



Keith was an amazing, generous, loving person. Keith worked as a volunteer firefighter in Rayleigh and worked at Rona Home Centre. He loved helping anyone who needed it, whether it be big or little, he would do anything he could to help. From putting together a playhouse for charity, giving someone a ride when they needed it, or talking to you if you needed a laugh. If someone needed him he would be there. He had a passion for carpentry and playing darts. Keith was known by many and loved by more.



Although we miss his voice and his smile, he will always be with us in our hearts and there for us in spirit when we need him.



Please join us for an informal celebration in Keith's honour on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm at 5916 Beaton Rd, Cherry Creek, BC. Please bring your own chair for seating and food/beverages. It will be outdoors with a fire for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. After 3:00 pm will be for family only.

Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 30, 2019

