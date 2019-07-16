Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Kay Strate. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1928 - 2019



Keith Kay Strate of Kamloops, BC passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at 90 years of age. Friends and family who knew Keith well called him "Kay."



He is survived by his loving wife Rita, his sister June Welling of Desert Hot Springs, California and his children from his former wife Georgina Nickolson, Doug (Monique), Karen (Ron) Irnie, Mark (Heather) and Bob (Sandra).



He is also survived by his step-children Tammy (Chad) Miller, Shane Kurki, as well as grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Keith has been a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as Bishop for a period of time and gave of his time to serve in other auxiliary positions. He was always ready to serve and help those in need.



Keith was born to parents Clarence Henry Strate and Esther Pack on December 17, 1928 in Cardston, Alberta. His family lived in Hillspring, Alberta till he was 4 years old, then his mother wanted to join her husband Clarence, who at the time was working in Edmonton, so she loaded up the family and all their belongings in a 1929 Ford that belonged to Uncle Forrest and they arrived in Edmonton on October 31st, much to the delightful surprise of her husband.



Kay's love for hockey began at the early age of 6, his passion for hockey led to a career with the Edmonton Flyers as a forward.



In his 11th year of school, he began to sell insurance for Western Savings and Loan for a couple of years and then he purchased the Leach Tire Store in Lloydminster, Alberta which would be re-named a couple of years later as the Civic Tire Store.



Kay would use his entrepreneurial spirit to purchase Tire stores in Vegreville and Wetaskiwin, Alberta and Fort St. John, BC. In order to keep in close contact with his employees at the different Tire store locations, Kay decided to learn to fly an airplane.

Kay retired early in his life at the age of 42, he then bought the ranch property at Campbell Creek in the Dallas region of Kamloops and raised some cattle and enjoyed the farming life which was close to his heart. On trips to Alberta with his wife Rita, he would comment on the hay fields and how he loved the farmland.



Kay enjoyed so many hobbies and was a skilled craftsman. He built a carpentry workshop where he could make numerous projects for family and friends. His love of carpentry was handed down to him from watching and helping his own father at an early age with carpentry projects.



He loved hunting and fishing trips with his father and friends which always produced plenty of food to share with everyone.



He was able to build an airplane with his sons Mark and Bob, which was a seven year project. Often he spoke of the 23,000 rivets that went into the structure of the plane.



Kay was a spontaneous spirit, open to new adventures and willing to try something new.



He was an avid golfer and he read many books and articles on how to improve his golf game. His step-son Shane Kurki named him "Coach", as he shared tips that would help Shane improve his golf game.



Kay enjoyed his chocolate projects, his skill of chocolate making was passed down from his mother Esther, who would make many hundreds of pounds of chocolates every year to sell, so that she could buy Christmas gifts for her family. What Kay enjoyed the most about making chocolates, was the giving of them to his friends. He loved the comments people made of the chocolates and how people's faces lit up as he shared his love of chocolates with them.



He was also known well for his gardening skills, this too was nourished at an early age as he tended numerous family gardens. He really enjoyed a "weed free" garden. Kay was also known as the "Tomato King", he knew the special care that growing tomatoes required.



Kay was a good dancer, he enjoyed upbeat music, laughter, jokes, playing cards, he was a tease, he gained great pleasure in serving and helping others. If someone was in need, Kay was close by to lend a helping hand.



He was also a private man, sensitive, very loving and caring, quick to apologize and always had a happy smile, he was a positive spirit who was always ready to uplift and cheer. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him but lovingly remembered.



Kay was a true gentleman.



Funeral Services for Keith Kay Strate will be held at 11:00 am in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2165 Parkcrest Avenue, on Saturday, July 20, 2019.



A luncheon will follow the service and then the Interment will be held after and will take place at Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive.



Sincere expressions of gratitude and love to the Palliative, Hospice and Community Care nurses of Kamloops who made every effort possible to ensure Keith's comfort was met with gentleness and love.



Keith was so grateful to have found Dr. Malan as his family doctor, he thought of Dr. Malan as a good friend and Dr. Malan's watchful eye was always over Keith's best interest. Thank-you all so very much for all that you did to help Keith.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Thank-you all so very much for all that you did to help Keith.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.c Published in Kamloops This Week on July 16, 2019

