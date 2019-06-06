Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Lambrecht. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Keith was taken from us on June 2, 2019 at the age of 55. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.



He is survived by his mom Lila and his sisters Pat (Jim), Colleen (Len) and Annette (Wayne) and his nieces Dawn (Bob), Katie (Dylan) and nephews Doug (Jennifer), Eric (Nubia), Michael, Kyle (Bella) and all of his great-nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by his dad Ed and his brother Carter.



Keith grew up in Northern Alberta and spent his time driving semi-truck to all sorts of remote places. In 2005, he moved to Kamloops to help raise his niece and nephew Katie and Kyle. With the move, he chose to change his career path and went into construction. He performed a variety of tasks such as a renovator doing carpentry and then went on to heavy construction as pipe fitter, certified crane operator, heavy equipment operator and general Jack-of-all-trades.



His passion for riding really began when Keith purchased his Cherry Red Fat Boy Harley in February 2011. His circle of friends expanded with this new love of riding. He loved nothing more than to join friends on a road trip to wherever the winds took them. These friends became new brothers and sisters and joined his family.



Please join us for the Celebration of his Life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Tearoom at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the BC Shriners Children Hospital at

Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

