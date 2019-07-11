Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Robert McDonald. View Sign Obituary

June 18, 1932 - June 29, 2019



Keith Robert McDonald was born on June 18, 1932 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC, the youngest of seven to Peter Duncan and Zita Irene McDonald.



The last of "The McDonald Boys", Keith passed away after a short illness at the RIH on June 29, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Orvalla, daughter Heather (Ron), son Scott (Laura), daughter Holly (Paul) and son Thor (Darla), as well as grandchildren Tessa, Emily, Spencer (Haleigh), Kerith, Hannah and Odin and many nieces and nephews and their families.



A dedicated employee, Keith worked for the CNR as a locomotive engineer for 35 years, retiring in 1987.



A devoted husband and father, when Keith was not at work, he always made spending time with his family a priority.



Dad's favourite pastime was camping, fishing and hunting with his family, friends and always with his four legged buddy by his side.



Everyone will always remember Keith for sharing his entertaining stories, humorous sayings and his uncontrollable laughter and delight in stories told by others.



Keith's family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at RIH with the compassionate care given to Keith and his family throughout this difficult time.



Many thanks to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services for their personal attentiveness to our family.



At the family's request, there will be no funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or your local S.P.C.A.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

June 18, 1932 - June 29, 2019Keith Robert McDonald was born on June 18, 1932 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC, the youngest of seven to Peter Duncan and Zita Irene McDonald.The last of "The McDonald Boys", Keith passed away after a short illness at the RIH on June 29, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Orvalla, daughter Heather (Ron), son Scott (Laura), daughter Holly (Paul) and son Thor (Darla), as well as grandchildren Tessa, Emily, Spencer (Haleigh), Kerith, Hannah and Odin and many nieces and nephews and their families.A dedicated employee, Keith worked for the CNR as a locomotive engineer for 35 years, retiring in 1987.A devoted husband and father, when Keith was not at work, he always made spending time with his family a priority.Dad's favourite pastime was camping, fishing and hunting with his family, friends and always with his four legged buddy by his side.Everyone will always remember Keith for sharing his entertaining stories, humorous sayings and his uncontrollable laughter and delight in stories told by others.Keith's family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at RIH with the compassionate care given to Keith and his family throughout this difficult time.Many thanks to Drake Cremation and Funeral Services for their personal attentiveness to our family.At the family's request, there will be no funeral service.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or your local S.P.C.A.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close