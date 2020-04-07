Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken Fehr. View Sign Obituary

Ken Fehr passed away in his home on Sunday, April, 5 2020 at the age of 65.



Ken will be remembered as a loving and loyal husband, caring father and a dedicated colleague and friend. Ken worked as a full-time glazier for over 30 years with a work ethic that was second to none. Even at 65, Ken still somehow found the strength to renovate the house on weekends and lend a hand to whoever needed it.



He loved watching movies, was an avid golfer and was always able to enjoy the simple pleasures in life, regardless of what trials and tribulations life would throw at him. A loving jokester at heart and possibly the worst picture taker of all time, he will be missed greatly by all who knew him.



He is survived by his loving wife Trudy, two sons Kyle and Jason, four siblings Gerry, Sharon, Richard and Glen, and three grandchildren Jake, Kyra and Olivia.

