With great sadness we announce the passing of Kenji Kishiyama, devoted and beloved father, husband, son, uncle, cousin, and friend. He passed away in Victoria, BC, after a courageous five-year battle with stomach cancer.



Kenji was born in Lillooet, BC, on September 12, 1958 to Masao (Jim) and Yoshie Kishiyama. He was the only one of their three children to reach adulthood as his older sister Naomi died as an infant, and his younger brother, Gary (Seiji) perished in a car accident as a teen. Kenji spent a mostly carefree childhood growing up in Lillooet playing outdoors, camping and fishing with his Dad, riding motorcycles and especially playing hockey.



After high school Kenji went to Cariboo College (now Thompson Rivers University) for a year, but later went to BCIT for millwright training, completing his apprenticeship at the Ainsworth/Aspen Planers Mill in Lillooet. Kenji enjoyed the challenges of being a millwright and had great camaraderie with his co-workers at the mills in both Lillooet and Savona. He retired in 2018.



Kenji and his wife Anne (Anna-Marie) were married in 1987, in Lillooet. In the early years of their marriage they enjoyed a lot of international travel. They moved to Kamloops in 2001. In the early 2000s, two daughters Kiana and Akina, joined the family through adoption. Kenji was a very involved Dad who adored his children. Every milestone and accomplishment filled him with pride whether it was first words, first steps, a dance recital, or high school graduation.



Kenji, Anne, and the girls moved to Victoria in 2019. By this point, Kenji's health was declining, but he continued to live every day to the fullest, even enjoying a Canucks hockey game in Vancouver two weeks before his passing. His positive attitude and determination to keep going were infectious, and he was an inspiration to others going through similar battles with serious illness. He took each day in stride and cherished his family and friends. Much gratitude to everyone who supported him and his family through this difficult journey.



Kenji is predeceased by his parents Jim and Yoshie Kishiyama, his sister Naomi Kishiyama and his brother Gary Kishiyama as well as his uncle Hiroji and aunt Kimiye (Kay).



Kenji is survived by his wife Anne, and their two children Kiana Kishiyama and Akina Kishiyama of Victoria, his cousins Joanne Clawitter, Eugene Barnak and Gary Barnak and their families from Washington state, his uncle Shuji Kishiyama and aunt Haruko Nakada and their families from Japan, his mother-in-law Vi Kipper from Lillooet, father-in-law Ray Fulford from Chilliwack and his brother-in-law Jamie Fulford from Yellowknife and sister-in-law Desiree Mou from Whistler and their families. He will be missed by many good friends across BC.



The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Jeffrey Sulpher and Dr. Bradley Proctor at the Victoria and Kamloops Cancer Clinics, as well as Dr. Peter Loland of Kamloops, for their excellent care of Kenji over the years.



Arrangements have been entrusted to McCall Gardens in Victoria.



A service will be held at a later date. For those that wish to make a donation in Kenji's memory, please consider the BC Cancer Foundation or the trust fund that is being set up to support his daughters' post secondary education. (To request further information contact



What we once enjoyed

And deeply loved

We can never lose,

For all that we love deeply

Becomes part of us.



