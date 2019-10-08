Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth A. Osborne. View Sign Obituary

July 21, 1946 - October 2, 2019



Ken (Butch/Gig) passed away suddenly at Royal Inland Hospital surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Bertha Osborne, his brother David and granddaughters Nicole and Lacey.



He will forever be missed by his wife of 46 years Sandra DeBaie Osborne, his sisters Sharon Warren and Linda (Mike) Farrington of Dartmouth, NS, five daughters Roberta (Gary) MacLaurin of Kamloops, Lisa (Laszlo) Nagy of Kamloops, Charlene (Rick) Bailey of Quesnel, Jacqueline Vickers of Calgary and his youngest daughter Kimberly Osborne of Kamloops, grandchildren Candice, Chantelle (Tim), Kathryn, Joshua (Susie), James, Shondra (Aaron), Kendall, Kenyan and his eight great-grandchildren.



Ken was born and raised in Dartmouth, NS. He had a passion for buses at an early age. He drove for Dartmouth Transit from 1967 - 1979. He moved to Kamloops, BC in 1980, where he drove for Kamloops Transit until his last trip, on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Ken loved his Cape Breton fiddle music, Trailer Park Boys and his trips home to Nova Scotia, along with his scratch tickets and his "Sammy" cat.



At Kenny's request, there will no service.



Play a good old Cape Breton fiddle song in his memory and remember the good times.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 8, 2019

