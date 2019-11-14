Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Dean McEachern. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

September 21, 1929 - November 10, 2019



Ken McEachern, aged 90, embarked on his final journey on November 10, 2019 with family by his side at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice in Kamloops, BC after struggling to recover from a hip fracture.



He was born in Kelowna, BC and after finishing high school went to Vancouver Technical School to learn about radio electronics before settling in Kamloops. He developed an interest in wireless communications when he was young and in 1949, he became a licensed radio amateur. This led to a career in electronics as a radio operator and then a radio technician with the BC Forest Service. Amateur radio became a big part of his volunteerism after he retired and he was involved in organizing ham radio operators for the Provincial Emergency Program manning the Emergency Operations Center during many major events.



He served in the Air Force reserve and got his start working with youth as an officer with the Air Cadets. He was involved in the community volunteering with Speed Watch and the RCMP Community Police Office/Indian Band Kamloops Detachment.



He was involved with Kamloops Minor Hockey from the day his sons started playing hockey until long after they had moved away from the Kamloops area. He served as a coach, referee, then a director for the beginner leagues before taking on the role of president for several years, as well as being a chauffeur and stick carrier for his two sons.



Ken loved to travel and collected great stories from his work trips to the far reaches of BC, epic cross Canada journeys from sea to sea to sea and cruises.



Ken loved to tell stories and enjoyed regular get-togethers with coffee groups like his former work colleagues to interesting characters at the A&Ws around Kamloops so he could swap more stories and share some laughs.



Ken is predeceased by his wife Ruby, his companion Elaine Fitzgerald, his sisters Fern Fetterly and Jessie McEachern and daughter-in-law Tess McEachern. He is survived by sons Ian (and Beth) and Robert McEachern, grandchildren Caleigh and Kyle McEachern, sister-in-law Helen Douglas and many nieces and nephews.



The family send special thanks to his neighbours for putting up with his stories, snow shovelling and for friendship through the years.



In addition, thanks to the staff at Royal Inland Hospital, Ponderosa Lodge and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice for their excellent care in his final weeks.



Please join us in Celebrating his Life well lived at Schoening Funeral Home, 513 Seymour St., in Kamloops on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favourite charity or share a laugh or story with a friend as Ken so loved to do.



