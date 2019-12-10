Ken passed away at home on November 30, 2019.
Ken was born on July 1, 1949 in Prince Albert, SK to parents Colin and Mabel Bird.
Ken is survived by his wife Debbie Bird, step-son Travis (Heather) Nakken, step-daughter Sonja Nakken, mother Mabel Bird, sister Caron (Ginter) Grey, sister-in-law Linda Bird, five grandchildren Cody Nakken, Jenna Nakken, Xander Fouillard, Quinten Fouillard and Tillie Nakken, numerous nephews and nieces.
Ken is predeceased by his father Colin, brother Allan V. Bird and most recently his nephew Morgan B. Munden.
Ken has been in Kamloops since 1957 and attended numerous schools. He was a 35 year member of the Royal Canadian Legion #52, an associate member and active with events over the years.
No service by request.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Royal Canadian Legion #52, 425 Lansdowne Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 1Y2. Earmark donation to go to "Legion Foundation" to help veterans in need of assistance.
He will be missed, but our memories of him will be cherished.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 10, 2019