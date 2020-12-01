" I DID IT MY WAY"



Ken died November 22, 2020 at the age of 97.



He is survived by five children Pat (Jordie) Jordan, Dale (Harvey) Hutchings, Sue (Art) Zasadny, Janet (Dave) Dolter, Brian (Cindy) Legge, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren.



He and Mum (Doreen) travelled the world together, before her death in 2008.



Dad was proud to have served in the Navy in World War II. He was a gunner on the HMCS Kootenay. He was a member of the District North Vancouver Fire Department and rose to the rank of Deputy Chief before retiring at age 55. He holds the record for being the longest Fire Department pension recipient in BC.



Dad was always a bit of a daredevil, beginning at age 10 when he tried to build and fly a glider off the workshop roof in Hyder Alaska. He eventually learned to fly a real aircraft. He tried his hand at flying ultralights in Arizona. He raced up and down Green Lake on a bright red home built ice boat. At age 90 he decided his last adventure would be a tandem parachute jump at Kamloops airport.



He had many skills and could repair, invent or re-imagine almost anything.



Ken was a great story teller, and eventually recorded his exploits in "Dad's Story Book."



We will meet "at the lake" to say our farewells when it is safe.

