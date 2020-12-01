1/
Kenneth Livingstone Legge
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
" I DID IT MY WAY"

Ken died November 22, 2020 at the age of 97.

He is survived by five children Pat (Jordie) Jordan, Dale (Harvey) Hutchings, Sue (Art) Zasadny, Janet (Dave) Dolter, Brian (Cindy) Legge, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren.

He and Mum (Doreen) travelled the world together, before her death in 2008.

Dad was proud to have served in the Navy in World War II. He was a gunner on the HMCS Kootenay. He was a member of the District North Vancouver Fire Department and rose to the rank of Deputy Chief before retiring at age 55. He holds the record for being the longest Fire Department pension recipient in BC.

Dad was always a bit of a daredevil, beginning at age 10 when he tried to build and fly a glider off the workshop roof in Hyder Alaska. He eventually learned to fly a real aircraft. He tried his hand at flying ultralights in Arizona. He raced up and down Green Lake on a bright red home built ice boat. At age 90 he decided his last adventure would be a tandem parachute jump at Kamloops airport.

He had many skills and could repair, invent or re-imagine almost anything.

Ken was a great story teller, and eventually recorded his exploits in "Dad's Story Book."

We will meet "at the lake" to say our farewells when it is safe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved