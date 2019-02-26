Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Reid Moffat. View Sign

August 8, 1925 – February 18, 2019



Born in Quesnel, B.C. in 1925, Ken Moffat died peacefully on February 18, 2019 at Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops.



Survived by his daughter, Lynn, and predeceased by brothers Harry and Norman and by his love of fifty years, Greta Peters, Ken lived a life full of fun and not a little adventure.



A staunch supporter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 3453, Ken also enjoyed membership in the Elks Lodge and the Army, Navy and Airforce Veterans. In the latter stages of World War II, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy.



After his stint in the Navy, Ken returned to the B.C. interior, where he met and married Joan Seymour. They lived at the Moffat Ranch at Alexandria, later moving to the Westsyde area of Kamloops. Following their divorce, Ken met Greta Peters as he was walking, probably deliberately, past her home on Westsyde Road. Thus began a loving and enduring relationship which continued until Greta's death, just a year ago.



All his life, Ken remained fiercely and justly proud of his family's history in the Cariboo, which dated back to 1875. The original house on the ranch, the Moffatt House, was a roadhouse on the Cariboo Wagon Road, and the ranch continues to be run by his nephew, David Moffat and his wife Margaret.



For most of his working life, Ken was involved in the trucking industry. While employed by McGavin's Bakery, he met John Radmacher and together they formed Beaver Trucking Service, where Ken remained until his retirement (sort of) in 1975, following which he and Greta took a year-long trip through the United States and several Central American countries with their 5th wheel trailer. Upon their return, Ken bought a truck in partnership with Garnett Bloxom and they lowbedded for Robo Transport for a few years.



Ken taught many to drive truck and he was a good teacher, provided his students could handle his often caustic and biting criticism. He seemed to shift from mentor to tormenter with an uncommon ease.



A self-appointed authority on almost all matters, Ken had a keen interest in subjects ranging from motor transport to bee-keeping to politics to lawn-mowing and could be relied upon to deliver himself of an opinion on almost any topic. Whatever it was, he was decidedly quick to explain how you were doing it wrong. However, if pressed, he would reluctantly concede that his free advice was "worth every penny of it".



To say that Ken Moffat had a colourful turn of phrase would be the master of all understatements. It was impossible to be in his company for more than a few moments without finding yourself laughing. His family hopes that his many friends will join in reliving that laughter at a memorial to be held at the Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River Street, on Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00pm.

