Ken passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 84 after an ongoing battle with health issues this past year.
He leaves behind his wife Paula Broad and his children Jeff Kaminski, Chris (Lea) Kaminski, Tara (Terry) Connors, Gary (Maria) Scott, Mona Broad, Dan Scott, Doug Broad and grandchildren Kayla, Casimir, Ocean, Marissa, Madison, Henry and Delaney.
Ken was an active member of Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Workers Union 170. Ken was very active in sports activities during his life, participating in mountain climbing, skiing, jogging and golfing. After he retired, he travelled to Mexico annually to pursue his passion of sport fishing. Many people were in awe about his ability to catch Dorado (Mahi Mahi), which he generously shared with family and the community. Come spring, he also loved working in his yard and garden at home in Kamloops.
A family celebration will be held later when we can all get-together.
Condolences may be sent to the family
at DrakeCremation.com
He leaves behind his wife Paula Broad and his children Jeff Kaminski, Chris (Lea) Kaminski, Tara (Terry) Connors, Gary (Maria) Scott, Mona Broad, Dan Scott, Doug Broad and grandchildren Kayla, Casimir, Ocean, Marissa, Madison, Henry and Delaney.
Ken was an active member of Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Workers Union 170. Ken was very active in sports activities during his life, participating in mountain climbing, skiing, jogging and golfing. After he retired, he travelled to Mexico annually to pursue his passion of sport fishing. Many people were in awe about his ability to catch Dorado (Mahi Mahi), which he generously shared with family and the community. Come spring, he also loved working in his yard and garden at home in Kamloops.
A family celebration will be held later when we can all get-together.
Condolences may be sent to the family
at DrakeCremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.