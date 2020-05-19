Ken Schlinker passed away in Calgary on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 70 years.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years Elaine; children Tammy (Neil) Lever of Calgary, AB, John (Mary) Schlinker of Squamish, BC, and Darryl (Laura) Schlinker of Calgary, AB; grandchildren Camryn, Brianna, Alyssa, Megan, Wyatt, Riley, Georgina, Becky, Sara and Brad; great-grandchildren Alex, Emmalee and Kayla; sister Dianne Harrison; several foster children; and many more family and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents John Schlinker and Joan Card, aunt and uncle Roland and Claire Card and foster son Tyler Smith.



Ken was born and raised in St. Catharines, ON. After meeting the love of his life Elaine, they were married and began their family. Ken loved the mountains and so the family moved out to live in Calgary, AB and Kamloops, BC. They were blessed with three children but they also fostered children in their home for many years. In later years Ken went to the U of C and received his Bachelors degree in social work. He loved to work with children and spent much of his time working with developmentally challenged children.



He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that had a great sense of humour.



Ken's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Agecare SkyPointe - Sunridge West and the nursing staff of the Peter Lougheed Center - Ward 44.



A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.



If friends so desire, donations may be made in memory of Ken to the Alzheimer's Society of Alberta (www.alzheimer.ca/ab).



