It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Ken on August 24, 2020. He was born Kenneth Scot Martin on February 3, 1963 in Terrace Bay, Ontario, the first born of Olive and George Martin. The family moved to Kamloops in 1967. Ken graduated from Kamloops Senior Secondary in 1981 before completing his mechanics training at BCIT.
Ken had a life-long passion for the outdoors. He was active in Scouts and loved skiing, sledding and boating. With a passion for flight, Ken was active with RC planes until fulfilling a life-long dream of becoming a pilot. From there, it was a "sky's the limit" attitude as he became heavily involved in the BC Float Plane Association. Ken was proud to represent the Association at the YKA float plane dock ribbon cutting ceremony. Another passion of Ken's was spending time at the family cabin at East Barriere Lake, where he was well-known in the lake community and was our own Mr. Fix-It.
Ken could fix virtually anything with a motor, from a 2 hp outboard to a Cummins diesel transport truck. His mechanic skills were only surpassed by his passion and professionalism when flying his Piper Super Cub plane which he flew at every opportunity.
Ken had a heart of gold and was willing to help out anyone that he could. He worked hard every day and was looking forward to more time for family and flying in his recent retirement.
Ken's passing is a tremendous loss for his family and friends. He was a caring dad, devoted son and a much-loved big brother and uncle. When Ken became a father, his passion for the outdoors was quickly extended to his kids at a young age. They will always cherish sharing the many activities he loved and have numerous and wonderful memories of happy times and laughter with their dad. He was proud of his children's accomplishments and looked forward to the many joyful times the future would bring with them, especially with the recent engagement of his daughter and his son's return from travelling. In recent years, Ken and Dawn found each other to make a life together that made each of them happier than they ever thought possible. His absence will be felt in the lives of his family and many friends.
Ken is survived by his parents Olive and George, his children Jarred (Nicole), Kelsey (Connor) and their mom Donna Lineker, his brother Rod (Darcy), nephews Parker, Evan, Thane and brother Peter (Victoria), nieces Paige and Emily, and his partner Dawn Neufeldt and her children and grandchildren Tashia (Jason), Karrisa and Colby, Daniel (Jessica), Anya and Tristan.
The family extends many thanks and appreciation to the friends and neighbours at the lake for their heroic efforts to save Ken after his heart attack. We were able to hold a limited family gathering to celebrate Ken. A Celebration of Life for Ken will be planned at a later date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Barriere First Responders Society at https://www.bafrs.org.