On Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Kenneth Watson, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 86.
Ken was born in 1932 in Spy Hill, Saskatchewan to Walter and Margaret Watson. He proudly served with the RCMP for 35 years and was based in many different locations within Ontario and BC. He was highly respected for his leadership and sense of humour. He retired in 1986 from the Sidney Detachment on Vancouver Island.
On June 23, 1956 he married Maureen and together they raised three children. Ken had a passion for both watching and playing sports and was an avid curler and golfer. After retirement he looked forward to their annual trip to Arizona for 28 years.
Ken was preceded in death by his sisters Edith and Joan. He is survived by his wife Maureen, his three children Janis (John), Brad (Heather) and Brent (Ang), grandchildren Brett (Leanna), Shelby and Cameron, great-grandchildren Trae and Casey, brother Dennis and sister Louise.
Many thanks to Dr. Mavis Hollman and all the staff in the ER at RIH for taking such great care of Ken in his final days.
There will be no service by request.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 19, 2019