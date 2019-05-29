Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wayne Fowler and Lois Audrea Fowler (McGillivray). View Sign Obituary

Kenneth Wayne Fowler

December 27, 2018



Lois Audrea Fowler (McGillivray)

May 5, 2019



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Wayne Fowler on December 27, 2018, followed by the passing of his wife Lois Audrea Fowler (McGillivray) on May 5, 2019.



Ken was born on June 30, 1947 in Kimberley, BC and grew up in the Crowsnest Pass. The oldest son of Albert Wayne Fowler and Norma Irene Fowler (McClain) predeceased. Ken spent his life dedicated to his family and his passion of fly fishing. His love of this sport was shared with all who would let him. Ken made a friend everywhere he went.



He is survived by his daughter Jenna, sisters Charlene Zappone of Salmon Arm, Shelley (Mike) McHugh of Kamloops, brothers Gary (Lorraine) of Sicamous and Cal (Bonnie) Fowler of Kamloops, and Glenn (Sue) Fowler of Strathmore, AB, cousin Bob (Carol) Pelletier of Victoria, BC and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Lois was born in Nelson, BC on October 18, 1950 and raised in Fruitvale and Trail, BC. The oldest daughter of James Bernard (Bernie) MacGillivray and Margaret Patricia MacGillivray (Stinson). Lois worked for the Government of BC for 40 years in various capacities, but her true passion was Jenna! Working tirelessly for the right of persons with disabilities and inclusion for all.



Lois is survived by her daughter Jenna, sisters Donna Hollenbeck and Dianne (Lorne) Plunkett, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ken and Lois were married in Fruitvale, BC on October 6, 1973. Kamloops was where they would make their home and raise their daughter. They also found a network of people and friends who would lift them up and become the "Village" they wanted to raise and nurture Jenna in.



The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to this "Village" for the continued support and out pouring of love during this very difficult time.



Our gratitude to the doctors and staff at RIH Extensive Care Unit and to Emergency staff.



