In Loving Memory of Kent E. Hendricks
January 9, 1981 – March 29, 2019
Kent passed away on March 29, 2019.
He was born on January 9, 1981 in Richmond, BC.
Kent leaves behind his partner Salina, his parents Randy and Vickie, brothers Kevin (Trish), Kory (Heather), son Zachery, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
No service by request.
Memorial donations can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation in memory of Kent.
Goodbyes are not forever.
Goodbyes are not the end.
They simply mean "I'll miss you",
Until we meet again.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Drakecremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 4, 2019